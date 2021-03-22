Introducing for The First Time in Vietnam - Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam

This year's hybrid event will offer expanded opportunities to attendees and guaranteed connectivity by putting together live and online events. The event will also help increase networking opportunities and gain valuable connections through an AI-powered matchmaking service that connects participants with buyers who are directly interested in their products. Through the hybrid event, attendees will be able to access focused live streaming sessions from anywhere in the world, using secure 1:1 video meetings and direct messaging, and attending exciting events and activities, such as beauty live chat, fireside chats, beauty competitions, educational workshops, expert clinics, insightful seminars/webinars from top-notch speakers, roundtable discussions, meaningful exhibitor-visitor business matching, and product demonstrations.

A Hosted Buyers Programme will enable participants to schedule pre-arranged meetings and source potential business partners by connecting suppliers directly with distributors, importers, beauty and aesthetics salons, retailers, e-commerce businesses, and prospective investors around the globe.

Vietbeauty & Cosmobeauté Vietnam will be held on 21-23 December 2021 at Hall A1, Saigon Exhibition Convention Center (SECC) and online. The largest beauty show will be held under one roof with the longest-running beauty trade exhibition for the first time ever in Vietnam, making it a massive event. This special event will attract over 350 exhibitors from more than 450 leading beauty brands from all over the world. It expects to welcome thousands of attendees at the live event and virtual platform.

All Informa events will be organised in accordance with Informa's AllSecure health and safety standard. As the world's leading event organiser, Informa has developed a detailed set of enhanced measures to provide the highest level of hygiene and safety standards at its events, assuring everyone that they are in a safe and controlled environment.

For more information, visit www.vietbeautyshow.com and www.cosmobeauteasia.com.

Notes to Editors:

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com)

Informa Markets on Beauty segment has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami serving the East Coast and the United States, South America and the Caribbean Islands. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction and Real Estate, Fashion and Apparel, Hospitality, Food and Beverage, and Health and Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibition organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days a year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE Vietbeauty & Cosmobeaute Vietnam