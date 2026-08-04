INTRODUCING HATCH SLEEP CLOCK: A NEW SLEEP TRACKER DESIGNED TO GET YOU TO SLEEP, NOT GIVE YOU A SCORE

A contactless sleep tracker designed to improve sleep, not just measure it, Hatch Sleep Clock combines personalized insights with immersive bedtime experiences to help people build healthier bedtime habits.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep trackers have helped millions of people better understand their sleep. But despite having more information than ever before, people aren't sleeping better. That's because understanding your sleep and improving it are two different challenges. Today, Hatch is bridging that gap with Hatch Sleep Clock, a sleep tracker designed to get you to sleep, not give you a score.

Hatch Sleep Clock, a different kind of sleep tracker. Smart sleep tracking from your nightstand. Nothing to wear. Nothing to recharge. A contactless sleep tracker designed to improve sleep, not just measure it.

Where other sleep trackers measure your night, Hatch Sleep Clock helps shape it by turning sleep data into action. It leverages contactless sleep tracking to learn your sleep patterns and uses those insights to customize bedtime routines with immersive light, premium sleep audio, and personalized guidance to help users build habits they want to return to, night after night.

"We didn't set out to build another sleep tracker. We set out to help people sleep better," said Ann Crady Weiss, Co-Founder and CEO of Hatch. "For more than a decade, we've been learning what helps people build bedtime routines they actually enjoy. Sleep tracking became the missing piece. It helps us understand what works for each person so we can create personalized routines they want to come back to. Rather than simply reporting what happened last night, Hatch Sleep Clock gets you to bed tonight."

A Different Kind of Sleep Tracker

At the center of Hatch Sleep Clock is contactless sleep tracking technology powered by ultra-low-power radio signals that detect breathing and movement from the bedside. No wearable, camera, or microphone is required, creating a comfortable, low-friction experience without sacrificing accuracy: the technology behind Hatch Sleep Clock is 97% accurate at sleep detection.*

Hatch Sleep Clock tracks when users go to bed, fall asleep, wake during the night, and how long they spend in core, REM, and deep sleep. But what makes it different isn't the tracking itself—it's what happens next.

By combining sleep insights with immersive light, premium sleep audio, and personalized guidance, Hatch Sleep Clock transforms sleep tracking from something that simply measures your night into an experience that helps shape the next one. Each night helps customize tomorrow night's bedtime routine, reinforcing the habits that make better sleep more achievable over time.

Turning Sleep Data Into Action

As Hatch Sleep Clock learns each person's sleep patterns, it delivers personalized recommendations that help strengthen the routines leading to better sleep across four key areas:

Listening Insights . Hatch Sleep Clock learns which types of sleep audio help users unwind and fall asleep more easily, recommending the right sleep stories, meditations, or listening experiences based on what works best for them.

. Hatch Sleep Clock learns which types of sleep audio help users unwind and fall asleep more easily, recommending the right sleep stories, meditations, or listening experiences based on what works best for them. Routine Adjustments. By tracking bedtime and wake time consistency, Hatch Sleep Clock surfaces gentle recommendations that help users maintain a more stable sleep schedule, including suggestions for earlier alarms or adjustments to target bedtime.

By tracking bedtime and wake time consistency, Hatch Sleep Clock surfaces gentle recommendations that help users maintain a more stable sleep schedule, including suggestions for earlier alarms or adjustments to target bedtime. Sleep Guidance. Hatch Sleep Clock provides educational insights inspired by sleep hygiene and CBT-I principles, recommending simple behaviors—from reducing screen time to getting morning sunlight—that can improve sleep long term.

Hatch Sleep Clock provides educational insights inspired by sleep hygiene and CBT-I principles, recommending simple behaviors—from reducing screen time to getting morning sunlight—that can improve sleep long term. Feature Recommendations. As Hatch Sleep Clock learns a user's habits, it suggests the right product features at the right time, from bedtime reminders to sunrise alarms, based on each user's routines and sleep patterns.

"The insight isn't the finish line, it's the starting point," said Fiona Biles, Chief Product Officer at Hatch. "Better sleep isn't built through one perfect night. It's built through small changes that become lasting habits. That's why Hatch Sleep Clock focuses on delivering personalized recommendations that help people build better routines instead of simply assigning a nightly grade."

A Bedtime Routine You Want to Keep

Bedtime has become something people postpone. Hatch Sleep Clock transforms it into something worth looking forward to, pairing circadian-backed light with premium sleep audio to create a calming, sensory experience that helps people unplug, unwind, and prepare for a better night's sleep, including:

A nightly cue to unwind . At the time you choose, Hatch Sleep Clock gradually transforms your bedroom with calming light and ambient sound, creating a natural signal that it's time to unplug and prepare for sleep.

. At the time you choose, Hatch Sleep Clock gradually transforms your bedroom with calming light and ambient sound, creating a natural signal that it's time to unplug and prepare for sleep. Personalized bedtime routines. Build your ideal bedtime experience from a library of meditations, sound baths, sleep stories, podcasts, audiobooks, ASMR, and sleep music paired with immersive lights designed to help you fall asleep and stay asleep.

Build your ideal bedtime experience from a library of meditations, sound baths, sleep stories, podcasts, audiobooks, ASMR, and sleep music paired with immersive lights designed to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Gentle wake experiences: As your wake time approaches, Hatch Sleep Clock gradually brightens the room with light and sound for a more peaceful morning.

Unlike entertainment platforms designed to keep people awake, every piece of Hatch audio is screen-free, ad-free, distraction-free, and purpose-built for bedtime. Because in a world designed to keep people scrolling, Hatch is designed to help people rest.

Ready for Better Sleep? Where to Experience Hatch Sleep Clock

Hatch Sleep Clock is available now at hatch.co for $249.99 and will be available at other retailers later this year. Sleep tracking, personalized insights, and recommendations are included with every device in addition to a selection of fan-favorite sleep sounds, audiobooks, alarms and circadian-backed lights.

For those looking to get more out of their Hatch Sleep Clock, Hatch+ unlocks access to Hatch's premium audio subscription service, featuring an ever growing library of more than 2,500 sleep-focused audio experiences, including podcasts, audiobooks, meditations, sound baths, ASMR, sleep music and more, with new audio added weekly. Hatch+ is available for $5.99/month or $59.99/year.

*The technology has 97% sleep detection accuracy compared to clinical polysomnography at 99% (Source: Validation of sleep stage classification using non-contact radar technology and machine learning (Somnofy®))

ABOUT HATCH:

Hatch helps the whole family sleep better. Grounded in sleep science and designed for real life, Hatch creates products that make it easier to build the routines that lead to more restful nights — for babies, kids, and adults alike. The Hatch sleep product family includes Hatch Baby and Hatch Go for little ones, and Hatch Restore and the new Hatch Sleep Clock for adults. For more information, visit Hatch.co.

SOURCE Hatch Baby, Inc.