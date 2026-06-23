INTRODUCING: Juice Plus+ Complete Strawberry Nutrition Shake

Balanced nutritional shake with only 1g added sugar, suitable for the whole family

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Plus+, the leader in global nutrition for more than 30 years, introduces Complete Strawberry Nutrition Shake, a delicious shake mix designed to provide balanced nutrition. Each serving delivers 14g plant-based protein, 8g dietary fiber, only 1g added sugar, 100 calories and essential vitamins and minerals to support energy, muscle function, and satiety. Created with high-quality and whole food–inspired ingredients.

Juice Plus+ Complete Strawberry Nutrition Shake Juice Plus+ Complete Strawberry Nutrition Shake

"Around the world, our Complete product has been a bestseller, and we are pleased to bring consumers this new variety delivering improved nutritional support and a much-requested new flavor just in time for summer," shared Gina Ghura, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Juice Plus+. "This product is a perfect balance of the plant-based nutrition Juice Plus+ is known for combined with a delicious taste the entire family will enjoy."

"As a registered dietician, I see repeatedly that people are not getting enough protein and fiber, and Complete solves all this in one product," shared Kelli Morgan, Registered Dietician and Juice Plus+ Partner. "What I love most is the versatility of the product. I use it in a variety of recipes and adding Complete makes healthy eating more realistic by just incorporating it into everyday meals."

Strawberry Complete Features Include:

VEGAN

GLUTEN-FREE

ONLY 1G ADDED SUGAR

100 CALORIES

MADE WITHOUT GMO INGREDIENTS

CERTIFIED KOSHER

Juice Plus+ is committed to high-quality plant-based protein and with soy; the product delivers all 9 essential amino acids (which is comparable to animal protein) to help maintain and grow muscle and support a healthy metabolism. Balanced nutrition: 14g plant protein + 8g fiber (soluble + insoluble), only 1g added sugar, a low-glycemic index to support healthy blood sugar levels, and only 100 calories. Protein variety: A blend of soy, chickpea, rice, and pea proteins. Ancient grains + sprouts: Includes quinoa, amaranth, alfalfa, and broccoli sprouts for added nutrition. Fiber support: 8g of soluble + insoluble fiber – a third of your daily intake – for satiety and a low-glycemic index to support healthy blood sugar levels.

Launching June 2026, at JuicePlus.com and via Juice Plus+ Partners for $89.

ABOUT JUICE PLUS +

Juice Plus+ delivers concentrated plant-based whole-body nutrition for today and all your tomorrows. We don't just say our products work. We prove it through gold-standard scientific research. Since 1995, we have invested in 33 human clinical trials on Juice Plus+ Essentials capsules, producing 47 published scientific research papers demonstrating 13 distinct health benefits.

Contact:

Elizabeth Bergman

[email protected]

917-903-6768

SOURCE Juice Plus+