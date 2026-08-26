Making its debut with a collection of six SPF 30 lip glosses for hydrated, protected, high-shine lips

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing REUNITED Beauty, a new beauty and lifestyle brand redefining what everyday beauty can be by proving that protection should never come at the expense of style, confidence, or self-expression.

INTRODUCING REUNITED BEAUTY: WHERE CONFIDENCE, SELF-EXPRESSION, AND EVERYDAY BEAUTY COME TOGETHER

Built on the belief that beauty is about more than how you look - it's about how you feel – REUNITED Beauty was created for those who celebrate where they've been while protecting what's ahead. Through thoughtfully designed essentials that seamlessly blend clean innovation with elevated wearability, the brand is transforming everyday rituals into moments of confidence, joy, and self-care.

REUNITED Beauty makes its debut with its inaugural SPF 30 Lip Gloss Collection, challenging one of beauty's longest-standing compromises: the idea that sun protection can't be luxurious. Each gloss combines clean SPF 30 with nourishing hydration, luminous shine, and wearable color in a formula designed to protect lips as beautifully as it enhances them. The result is an elevated everyday essential that makes SPF feel less like a step in your routine - and more like the product you'll never want to be without.

The collection features six glossy shades, each playfully named after an iconic song:

Time After Time - Warm Golden Coral

- Warm Golden Coral Higher Love - Rich Warm Berry

- Rich Warm Berry B*tch Is Back - Golden Mauve Shimmer

- Golden Mauve Shimmer Super Freak - Vibrant Fuchsia

- Vibrant Fuchsia Walking on Sunshine - Golden Bronze

- Golden Bronze Sweetest Hangover - Nude Champagne

Inspired by the songs, memories, and moments that stay with us, the names add a playful nod to nostalgia while the formulas focus on what matters most: beautiful lips that are protected every day.

Designed for everyday wear without ever feeling everyday, each gloss delivers luminous shine, lasting hydration, and clean SPF 30 protection in a lightweight formula that makes reapplication feel less like a necessity and more like a beauty ritual.

More than a beauty brand, REUNITED is built on the belief that protection should be an effortless part of self-expression. By combining clean SPF innovation with elevated formulas and thoughtful design, the brand is creating a new generation of beauty essentials that feel as good as they look.

CLEAN SPF COSMETICS WITH SERIOUSLY GOOD VIBES

The REUNITED Beauty SPF 30 Lip Gloss collection is now available for $32 each via https://www.reunitedbeauty.com/shop

Follow REUNITED Beauty on social

@reunitedbeauty

For more information, product samples or high-res imagery please contact:

Tractenberg & Co. | [email protected]

About REUNITED Beauty: REUNITED Beauty is a luxury beauty and lifestyle brand inspired by the feeling of rediscovering your confidence. Blending modern clean beauty with nostalgic glamour, the brand creates thoughtfully crafted products that protect, nourish, and inspire—helping people reconnect with their best selves.

SOURCE REUNITED Beauty