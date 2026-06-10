Introducing Shiplicity: A New Era of Simple Shipping, Powered by GLS US Services, in the Western U.S.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shiplicity, a new, family-run shipping company, today announced its launch in the Western United States, bringing a refreshing approach to parcel delivery for small businesses. Leveraging a strategic partnership with GLS US, Shiplicity offers discounted rates, an intuitive online platform, and unparalleled customer support, all designed to simplify shipping and empower businesses in California and Arizona looking to ship anywhere across the U.S.

Intuitive shipping, zero commitments. Save up to 60% with GLS rates at shiplicity.com.

"We understand the challenges small businesses face when it comes to shipping – high costs, complex systems, and impersonal support," said Josh Kruger, Vice President, at Shiplicity. "That's why we're here to change the game. We're offering a simple, stress-free shipping experience that allows businesses to focus time on their growth, not shipping – leave that to us!"

Shiplicity's smartly designed shipping platform provides instant shipping quotes, easy scheduling, label printing, and invoice management, all in one place. With no minimums or commitments, businesses can access discounted rates and reliable service tailored to their needs.

Key Benefits for Western U.S. Businesses:

Discounted Rates: As an authorized reseller of GLS US, Shiplicity passes on exclusive volume discounts, offering significant savings on regional ground parcel delivery.





As an authorized reseller of GLS US, Shiplicity passes on exclusive volume discounts, offering significant savings on regional ground parcel delivery. Simplified Shipping: An intuitive online dashboard simplifies every aspect of shipping, from quoting to tracking.





An intuitive online dashboard simplifies every aspect of shipping, from quoting to tracking. Rockstar Customer Support: Shiplicity's dedicated support team provides personalized assistance, ensuring a seamless shipping experience. No bots, just real people ready to help.





Shiplicity's dedicated support team provides personalized assistance, ensuring a seamless shipping experience. No bots, just real people ready to help. Fast and Reliable Regional Delivery: Specializing in California and Arizona, Shiplicity and GLS US offer fast, reliable ground delivery, a budget-friendly alternative to the big national carriers.





Specializing in California and Arizona, Shiplicity and GLS US offer fast, reliable ground delivery, a budget-friendly alternative to the big national carriers. No Minimums, No Commitments: Businesses can ship as needed, without any long-term obligations.

"Our partnership with GLS US allows us to offer small businesses the same level of service and savings typically reserved for high-volume shippers," David Kruger, Vice President, at Shiplicity added. "We're excited to be a part of the vibrant entrepreneurial community in the Western U.S."

Shiplicity is built on the foundation of over 20 years of experience from its successful Canadian counterpart, FlagShip. This expertise ensures a commitment to customer satisfaction, technological innovation, and exceptional value.

Businesses in Western United States can sign up for a free Shiplicity account at www.shiplicity.com and experience the simplest way to ship in the West.

About Shiplicity:

Shiplicity is a new, family-run shipping company dedicated to simplifying parcel delivery for small businesses in the Western United States. As an authorized reseller of GLS US, Shiplicity offers discounted rates, an easy-to-use online platform, and rockstar customer support.

www.shiplicity.com

About GLS US:

GLS US is a leading provider of parcel delivery services, known for its fast, reliable, and efficient ground and priority delivery within and from the Western United States.

www.gls-us.com

Contact:

Tania Fioretti-Joseph, Marketing, 1-844-SHIP-101, [email protected]

SOURCE Shiplicity