Introducing the Economic Power Portfolio: Redefine Alliance Invests $5.4 Million in 8 Organizations with Leading Economic Power Practices

Get to know our new portfolio, where we will invest in eight leading employment social enterprises across the country, generating insights into the practices that build lasting economic power.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We know that to change the trajectory of a life — much less a generation — you need more than a job. You need economic power, or the combination of work, wealth, and well-being that allows you to build agency and shape your future. Having studied the work of employment social enterprises (ESEs) over three decades, we have inventoried the practices that help drive this power, and now we want to know: Which of those practices have the greatest impact over time? If we can answer that question, then employers everywhere can adopt those practices and help millions more people step onto their new beginning.

That's why today, we're thrilled to celebrate the launch of the inaugural cohort of the Redefine Alliance Economic Power Portfolio, a collaborative research program. This multi-year learning partnership brings together eight ESEs from across the United States, each with a distinct, evidence-informed perspective on what it takes to build lasting economic power. Together, the cohort will deepen the field's understanding of the workplace practices that businesses can employ to help people breaking through barriers to gain stability and autonomy.

Over the next three years, cohort organizations will work alongside one another — and with Redefine Alliance — to strengthen and examine their economic power-building practices, explore new approaches, and generate practical insights for the broader employment social enterprise field. Redefine Alliance will invest up to $5.4 million in unrestricted grants across the portfolio, with each organization eligible to receive up to $675,000 over the course of the partnership.

The Economic Power Portfolio cohort organizations:

Grantee organizations were selected through a national application process. Each enterprise has demonstrated meaningful outcomes for the workers they employ, developed strong workplace practices that build employees' economic power, and committed to contribute to shared learning. Individually, each organization has important lessons to offer. Together, the cohort creates a learning community capable of advancing understanding across the entire field.

"Employment social enterprises have long understood that a job can be the beginning of something much bigger," said Whitney Lovell, Associate Director of Portfolio at Redefine Alliance. "Our opportunity now is to better understand what helps people move beyond economic inclusion to build lasting stability, greater choice, and the freedom to shape their own futures. Every organization in this cohort brings a distinct perspective, grounded in experience and evidence, on how that happens. By learning alongside them and sharing those insights broadly, we hope to strengthen practice across the field and help more people build lasting economic power."

Learn more about the portfolio and follow the partnership's progress at Redefine Alliance's Economic Power Hub.

About Redefine Alliance

Redefine Alliance invests in employment social enterprises (ESEs) — businesses that provide jobs, training, and support to people breaking through barriers to employment. Redefine partners with these businesses and the entrepreneurs who lead them — providing capital, capacity, and community — to amplify their transformative impact. Since 1997, Redefine Alliance has invested in 399 ESEs in 45 states and DC. Collectively, these partnerships have helped 176,000 people enter the workforce and generated more than $4 billion in revenue that is reinvested in employee success — creating a ripple effect that strengthens families and communities and helps build an economy that works. For everyone. For more information, visit redefinealliance.org.

CONTACT:

Kelsey Ryan

Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications, Redefine Alliance

[email protected] | (415) 510-6021

SOURCE Redefine Alliance