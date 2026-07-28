INTU Class Reminder: Intuit Investors are Reminded of the Upcoming September 8 Deadline in the Filed Securities Fraud Class Action to Recover Losses

A securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Intuit investors after its stock plummeted over 20% because Intuit allegedly misled investors regarding TurboTax's purported competitive advantages and growth prospects.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and certain of the company's senior executives for securities fraud after significant stock drops resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Intuit, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/intuit-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Intuit ($INTU) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2026

Class Action Allegations: Securities fraud alleging that Intuit misled investors regarding TurboTax's purported competitive advantages and growth prospects

Largest Alleged Stock Drop: May 21, 2026 – 20.02% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Investors have until September 8, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Intuit securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. It is captioned Baldwin v. Intuit Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-7086.

Why is Intuit Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Intuit is a financial technology platform that serves consumers, small and mid-market businesses, and accountants through its offerings, which include TurboTax, Credit Karma, and QuickBooks.

During the relevant period, Intuit told investors it had significant "momentum" across its business segments, including TurboTax. Intuit attributed its "momentum" to purportedly significant competitive advantages, including integration of AI in its business and operations. Intuit also told investors that the 2026 tax season was "off to a strong start" as the company was poised to deliver the "best price for our customers."

In truth, as alleged, the company was facing pressure among the most price-sensitive DIY tax filers and was not competitive on price in this segment.

Why did Intuit's Stock Drop?



On May 20, 2026, before market hours, Reuters published an article titled "Intuit to cut 17% of global jobs to streamline operations, memo shows." Reuters reported that Intuit was "laying off about 17% of its workforce" and was "winding down its Reno and Woodland Hills offices as ⁠part of a strategic restructuring to consolidate teams[.]" This news caused the price of Intuit stock to decline $15.78 per share, or 3.95%, from a closing price of $399.71 per share on May 19, 2026, to $383.93 per share on May 20, 2026.

Also on May 20, 2026, after market hours, Intuit released its fiscal Q3 2026 financial results, which included its 2026 tax season revenue. Intuit stated that it "did not have the overall tax season we expected" and that it "faced pressure among the most price-sensitive DIY filers." Intuit stated that "[w]e [lost] on price." Intuit also announced that TurboTax online paying units were expected to grow by only 2% as total IRS filers were expected to decline by approx. 30 basis points, representing the "most significant industry-wide contraction since the post-COVID tax season." This news caused the price of Intuit stock to decline $76.86 per share, or 20.02%, from a closing price of $383.93 per share on May 20, 2026, to $307.07 per share on May 21, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/intuit-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Intuit, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/intuit-class-action-lawsuit

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named "Elite Trial Lawyers" by the National Law Journal, "Litigation Stars" by Benchmark Litigation, among the top "500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers" by Lawdragon, "Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar" by Law360 and "SuperLawyers" by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: "[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area," "[t]he interest of the client is always front and center," and "[t]here isn't a better firm in this space." One testimonial described the firm as "nimble and entrepreneurial," with a "relentless focus on adding value for clients."

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/intuit-class-action-lawsuit

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SOURCE Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP