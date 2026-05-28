INTU Investors Have Opportunity to Join Intuit Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Intuit Inc. ("Intuit" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: INTU) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Intuit reported its Q3 2026 financial results on May 20, 2026. The Company revealed that TurboTax "did not have the overall tax season we expected," and that the Company faced headwinds with price-sensitive DIY tax filers. Based on this news, shares of Intuit fell by approximately 20% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

[email protected]

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm