INTU Notification: Intuit Pricing Issues and Corresponding 20% Stock Drop Trigger Shareholder Investigation for Securities Fraud

BFA Law is investigating whether Intuit committed securities fraud relating to its representations about TurboTax's price positioning among DIY tax filers ahead of and during the 2026 tax season.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for potential securities fraud after its significant stock drop.

If you invested in Intuit, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/intuit-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Intuit ($INTU) Class Action Investigation:

Investigation Overview: Securities fraud regarding the company's price positioning among DIY tax filers ahead of and during the 2026 tax season

Securities regarding the company's price positioning among DIY tax filers ahead of and during the 2026 tax season Stock Decline: May 20, 2026 – 20% Stock Drop

May 20, 2026 – 20% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Why is Intuit Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Intuit is a financial technology platform that serves consumers, small and mid-market businesses, and accountants through its offerings, which include TurboTax, Credit Karma, and QuickBooks.

During the relevant period, Intuit told investors that it had been preparing for the 2026 tax season "a couple of years ago" and that the company understood what worked in 2025, which was "being at the lowest price compared to alternatives." Intuit also stated that the 2026 tax season was "off to a strong start" as the company was poised to deliver the "best price for our customers."

In truth, it appears that the company was facing pressure among the most price-sensitive DIY tax filers and was not competitive on price in this segment.

Why did Intuit's Stock Drop?

On May 20, 2026, Intuit released its fiscal Q3 2026 financial results, which included its 2026 tax season revenue. Intuit stated that it "did not have the overall tax season we expected" and that it "faced pressure among the most price-sensitive DIY filers." Intuit stated that "[w]e [lost] on price," and revealed that the company needed to evolve its business model by delivering the right lineup and price points to meet simple filers' needs at the low end. Intuit also announced that TurboTax online paying units were expected to grow by only 2% as total IRS filers were expected to decline by approximately 30 basis points, representing the "most significant industry-wide contraction since the post-COVID tax season."

This news caused the price of Intuit stock to decline $76.86 per share, or 20%, from a closing price of $383.93 per share on May 20, 2026, to $307.07 per share on May 21, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/intuit-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Intuit, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/intuit-class-action-lawsuit

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named "Elite Trial Lawyers" by the National Law Journal, "Litigation Stars" by Benchmark Litigation, among the top "500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers" by Lawdragon, "Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar" by Law360 and "SuperLawyers" by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/intuit-class-action-lawsuit

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SOURCE Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP