InventHelp: Electronic Safety System for Motor Vehicles Invented (SDB-1020)

"As a registered nurse, I have seen the end result of what happens when motorists use their cell phones while driving. So many accidents could be prevented if drivers were not distracted with their phones. I developed my invention to make driving safer," said the inventor. The SAVE A LIFE DEVICE (SAL) keeps motorists from texting on mobile devices while driving. This ensures that the driver is focusing on the road and not on mobile devices. The system will allow drivers to safely manipulate their vehicles in traffic. This may, in turn, help prevent a distraction-related accident. This automatic and reliable safety system will provide peace of mind for concerned parents and business owners.

