InventHelp Inventor Creates Novelty Accessories (FED-1886)

PITTSBURGH, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Onalaska, Wash., wanted to fulfill the need for an eye-catching line of novelty accessories.
The WIRE HEMP LEAF is fun and fashionable. It promotes a stylish alternative to conventional dull accessories. The line consists of earrings, pendants, necklaces and zipper pulls. They are also producible in an array of sizes.
"I wanted to create a line of accessories that would garner a great deal of attention and be quite a conversation piece," said the inventor.
The original design was submitted to the Seattle office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FED-1886, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
