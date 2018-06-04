InventHelp Inventor Designs New Tackle Item (AVZ-1653)

PITTSBURGH, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Carson City, Nev., wanted to fulfill the need for an improved "slip" or "quick release" indicator for fishermen.
The BREAK AWAY INDICATOR reduces the risk of a fish slipping free of the line and escaping. It also allows the fisherman the ability to fish at greater depths. The design is easy to install and remove. The BREAK AWAY INDICATOR promotes peace of mind. Additionally, it saves time and effort.
"In November of 2014, I was talking to some other fly fishermen about break away indicators and how they do not truly break away. From the point forward, I started to play around with different designs," said the inventor.
The original design was submitted to the Telesales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AVZ-1653, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
