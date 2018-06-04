InventHelp Inventor Designs New Tackle Item (AVZ-1653)

PITTSBURGH, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Carson City, Nev., wanted to fulfill the need for an improved "slip" or "quick release" indicator for fishermen.

The BREAK AWAY INDICATOR reduces the risk of a fish slipping free of the line and escaping. It also allows the fisherman the ability to fish at greater depths. The design is easy to install and remove. The BREAK AWAY INDICATOR promotes peace of mind. Additionally, it saves time and effort.