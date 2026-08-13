InventHelp Inventor Develop Knee Stretching Therapy Product (PTA-626)

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InventHelp

Aug 13, 2026, 13:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable accessory that can be used to stretch the knee muscles, tendons, and tissues and help increase your range of motion," said the inventor, from Redmond, Wash., "so I invented the SMITH INVENTION. Our design would be compact and easy to carry for stretching therapy whenever needed."

The invention provides an improved way to increase range of motion in the knees. In doing so, it enables the user to comfortably stretch the ligaments, tendons, and muscles. It also offers an alternative to using traditional products that utilize cords and handles. The invention features a lightweight and compact design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for individuals undergoing rehabilitation after knee injuries. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-PTA-626, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

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