InventHelp Inventor Develops An Easy to Move Fire Pit and Grill (PIT-816)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to move my fire pit/grill," said an inventor from Wheeling, W.Va. "This inspired me to develop this product which would be similar to a wheelbarrow and could easily be moved from one location to another."

He developed the FIRE PIT/GRILL BARROW that combines a fire pit together with a grill in one unit that could easily be moved. The invention would be simple to move, similar to a conventional wheelbarrow. This could eliminate having to plan a gathering at the location of a fire pit/grill.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PIT-816, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

