InventHelp Inventor Develops Chewing Gum Removal Tool (SDB-1226)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from San Diego, Calif., has developed RAP'S GUM EXTRACTOR, a redesigned scraper with integrated features that will ease the task of scraping sticky objects or surfaces. A prototype is available.

"I was inspired to develop my invention due to my profession as a school custodian. I see my fair share of chewed gum stuck on various surfaces. It's challenging to scrape off the discarded gum. My invention will ease this task," said the inventor. RAP'S GUM EXTRACTOR provides an effective way to remove discarded, chewed gum. This tool will help minimize the sticky messes associated with discarded chewing gum. It reduces the time-consuming and physically demanding task of removing gum. This will, in turn, improve the overall efficiency of a cleaning project. This tool is convenient and easy to use. It may be especially useful to school custodians.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1226, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

