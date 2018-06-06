InventHelp Inventor Develops Chicken Coop Water/Food Tray (HTM-6218)

"Chickens need food, light and water in order to produce eggs. Egg production decreases in the winter due shorter days and cold temperatures. My invention will help stimulate egg production during winter months," said the inventor. The WATER LIGHT provides a year-round source of water. It is highly resistant to freezing. In addition, it provides light during short winter days. This waterer offers a high level of accessibility and is easy to maintain.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-6218, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

