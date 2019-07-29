InventHelp Inventor Develops Color Detector Device (AUP-1087)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have observed the problems my brother experiences being color blind," said an inventor from Castroville, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a device through which color blind individuals could have information on the color identity of various objects."

She developed the COLOR BLIND TRANSLATOR that provides the user with a means to identify scanned colors. This invention would offer a broad range of applications in addition to being an assistive device for individuals with visual impairments. Additionally, it could aid artists and serve as an educational aid for teachers.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1087, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

