InventHelp Inventor Develops Comprehensive & Wearable Virtual System (AJD-402)

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InventHelp

Jun 09, 2026, 10:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comprehensive and wearable set of interconnected products to enhance one's personal lifestyle experience," said an inventor, from Thomaston, Ga., "so I invented the REALISTIC VIRTUAL LAND. My design would promote exceptional collaboration and connectivity for the wearer by breaking down geographical barriers while also enabling individuals to socialize, attend events, or even conduct business transactions in a dynamic virtual environment."

The invention provides an outfit with interconnected products for real-time interaction with the physical world. In doing so, it would tackle the issues of limited access by offering a real-time virtual space for social interaction, professional endeavors, and entertainment, effectively transcending geographical limitations. As a result, it offers an engaging experience. The invention features a versatile and comprehensive design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population, disabled individuals, contractors, and lonely people who do not have cars or simply prefer to remain indoors. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-AJD-402, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

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