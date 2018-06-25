The CUCHARON PINSA provides an effective way to lift and turn food items while cooking. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use multiple cooking utensils. As a result, it could help to prevent food from dropping or falling and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, the CUCHARON PINSA is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that turning food items is simple, safe and easy."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-2420, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-cucharon-pinsa-mtn-2420-300671038.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

