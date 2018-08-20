InventHelp Inventor Develops Efficient Food/Beverage Cooler (VIG-332)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was looking for a more efficient cooler to keep my food and beverages cold while I was tailgating," said an inventor from Chesapeake, Va. "I came up with this design so that everything would stay dry and separate so that I could find what I wanted without the normal fuss."

He developed the patent pending ULTIMATE TAILTGATER to provide an organized way to keep foods and beverages cool. The design makes it easier to find specific items. It eliminates the need to rummage around inside the cooler to locate a particular food item or beverage, which saves time and effort. The cooler ensures that dry goods remain dry during storage and transport. The design also eliminates the need to fill the interior with loose ice cubes. Additionally, the invention prevents a watery mess, which keeps items from getting soggy and moist.

