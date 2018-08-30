InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Sun Visor for Automobiles (CNC-266)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sun visors are very handy to have in automobiles, but sometimes they actually end up blocking the driver's view," said an inventor from Gastonia, N.C. "In order to correct this problem, I designed an alternative sun visor that reduces glare while providing an unobstructed view."

She developed the BURTON SUN VISOR to protect against harsh sunlight and glare. The accessory enables the driver to maintain a clear view. This ensures that the driver is able to see stop signs, traffic lights and other important items. The visor thereby minimizes the risk of collisions due to visibility problems. Additionally, the invention is easy to use with both new and new and existing vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-266, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

