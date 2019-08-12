InventHelp Inventor Develops Evacuation Aid for Daycare Facilities (CKL-1213)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a daycare center and wanted to create a way for workers to get infants and toddlers out of the building during an emergency situation," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the WHITSETT INVENTION."

The invention provides an effective way to evacuate infants and toddlers from a daycare facility. In doing so, it could save time during an emergency. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for daycare facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a safe and efficient evacuation accessory for daycare centers."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1213, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

