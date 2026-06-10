InventHelp Inventor Develops Exciting & Ultimate Game of Luck (LOS-621)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an exciting new game that would combine elements of poker with roulette and dice rolling," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented CALIFORNIA PIC- POKER. My fast-paced design offers a variety of betting options, and it could reinvent the gambling industry."

The invention combines roulette and five-card stud poker into one exciting and ultimate game of luck. In doing so, it utilizes original gaming rules and betting odds at the same gaming table. Players can bet on a favorite card or on any of the 10 five-card stud poker hands. As a result, it offers a more enticing game option for players. The game would be fun and easy to play for home entertainment purposes, and the number of players would only be limited to the space at the gaming table. Additionally, two separate versions are available (roulette wheel and dice) and information regarding payoff odds is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-LOS-621, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp