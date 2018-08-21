InventHelp Inventor Develops FAN FRESHENER (ALL-1383)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to freshen the air in a room," said one of two inventors, from Hephzibah, Ga., "so we invented the FAN FRESHENER."

The FAN FRESHENER provides an effective way to disperse a fresh and pleasing scent throughout a room. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional air fresheners and sprays. As a result, it could help to eliminate room odors and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a discreet design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, the patent pending FAN FRESHENER is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers a unique alternative to spraying traditional air fresheners around a room."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1383, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

