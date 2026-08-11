InventHelp Inventor Develops Fire-Resistant Hard Hat Lanyard (CTK-1986)

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InventHelp

Aug 11, 2026, 13:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work as a safety director for an electric company. There have been instances over the years where linesmen's lanyards have melted onto their necks or have caught fire when contacting live wires. I thought there could be a safer design, so I invented the FIRE RESISTANT HARD HAT LANYARD, CHINSTRAP/TOOL," said an inventor, from Horizon City, Texas. "My fireproof design offers an improved alternative to traditional plastic lanyards."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved lanyard for securing a hard hat. In doing so, it prevents a hard hat from flying off. It also prevents the lanyard from melting or catching fire. As a result, it increases safety and peace of mind. The invention features a secure and fire-resistant design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for workers who wear hard hats, electrical and powerline workers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-CTK-1986, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

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