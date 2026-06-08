InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cordless Pipe Wrench (FJK-603)

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InventHelp

Jun 08, 2026, 12:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a plumber, I needed a better way to increase torque when gripping and rotating pipes into position," said an inventor, from Pompano Beach, Fla., "so I invented the S. C. PIPE WRENCH. My design would greatly simplify the process of assembling pipes, and it would reduce stress and strain on the hands."

The invention provides an improved design for a cordless pipe wrench. In doing so, it eliminates the struggle associated with manually gripping and turning a pipe with a traditional mechanical pipe wrench. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it helps avoid strain. The invention features a durable and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for plumbers, gas line workers, businesses that install fire sprinkler systems, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-FJK-603, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

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