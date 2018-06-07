"I found the need for a level design like this one when hanging drywall. I created a working model that combined a level and chalk line within one unit, thus allowing one person to mark, cut and install drywall," said the inventor. The SNAP STRING LEVEL is easier to use than traditional units. It eliminates the need for a separate chalk line device. In addition, it limits the need for the services of an assistant. This convenient and easy-to-use level provides a high level of accuracy. It also is usable in other applications as well, such as carpentry, masonry, tiling, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TOR-9908, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-level-design-tor-9908-300658743.html

SOURCE InventHelp

