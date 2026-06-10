InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Playpen (LOS-617)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a mom, I wanted to create a new playpen that would encourage independent imaginative play as well as interactive play," said an inventor, from Newhall, Calif., "so I invented the SANCTU BABY. My unique design offers a less restrictive playpen that is enclosed, yet open."

The invention provides an improved design for a playpen. In doing so, it could encourage independent play as well as physical activity. It also offers a less restrictive design, and it allows for interactive play with older siblings. The invention features a safe, breathable, and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies and toddlers, daycare centers, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-LOS-617, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp