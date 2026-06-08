InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Water Meter Key (HOF-865)

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InventHelp

Jun 08, 2026, 13:45 ET

PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a master-licensed plumber, I thought there could be a better design for a water meter key," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented THE LEVERAGE KEY. My design increases leverage, allowing you to easily shut off stubborn valves during a repair or emergency situation."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a water meter key. In doing so, it offers extra leverage. It also allows for optimal reach. As a result, it enables the user to quickly, easily, and safely turn off the water supply. The invention features a practical and convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for utility workers, plumbers, homeowners, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-HOF-865, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

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