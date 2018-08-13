InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative Electric Violin (POO-330)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Tigard, Ore., has developed the SILUMIN STRINGED, a newly designed six-string, electric violin. This instrument is produced from materials not commonly used in the production of stringed instruments and offers high quality at an affordable price.

"The electric violin market is saturated with either chintzy instruments or expensive instruments with poor feeling and sound quality. I knew I could design a high-quality instrument without it being overly expensive," said the inventor. The SILUMIN STRINGED offers an innovative, new electric violin for musicians. It allows the user to tailor his/her sound according to taste. This will, in turn, offer improved sonic qualities. This new violin has an eye-catching appearance. In addition, it is easy to use and play.

The original design was submitted to the Portland office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-POO-330, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

