InventHelp Inventor Develops INVINCIBOLT LOCKS (HTM-6346)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor, from Louisville, Ky., thought there needed to be a more secure way to lock a door, so he invented INVINCIBOLT LOCKS.

INVINCIBOLT LOCKS provide an effective way to protect a home or business. In doing so, they offer an alternative to traditional deadbolts and locks. As a result, they enhance safety and security and they provide added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype is available.