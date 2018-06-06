InventHelp Inventor Develops INVINCIBOLT LOCKS (HTM-6346)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor, from Louisville, Ky., thought there needed to be a more secure way to lock a door, so he invented INVINCIBOLT LOCKS.
INVINCIBOLT LOCKS provide an effective way to protect a home or business. In doing so, they offer an alternative to traditional deadbolts and locks. As a result, they enhance safety and security and they provide added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent unwanted break-ins."
The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-6346, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
