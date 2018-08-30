InventHelp Inventor Develops Mess-Proof Dining Tray (CNC-274)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have two kids and take care of a disabled person," said an inventor from Monroe, N.C. "This made me realize the need for a better tray that would keep people from making a mess while eating and drinking."

He created a prototype for the CHASE SPILLS AWAY to make it easier to enjoy a meal and/or beverage. The design prevents plates, dishes, bowls, etc., from being knocked over. This minimizes the risk of spills and messes, which eliminates the need for extensive, time-consuming cleanup. It also ensures that food and drinks are not wasted. Furthermore, the tray provides added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-274, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

