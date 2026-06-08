InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Hard Hat (HOF-866)

PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to keep a worker cool or warm when wearing a hard hat," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the WEST HARD HAT. My design enables you to provide cooling comfort or warmth to the head and body, especially when working in extreme temperatures."

The invention provides an improved design for a hard hat. In doing so, it helps keep the wearer cool or warm as needed. As a result, it increases comfort and safety. It also may allow wearers to engage in various strenuous or outdoor activities for longer lengths of time. The invention features a practical and protective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for various workers who wear hard hats.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-HOF-866, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp