InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Packaging for Hot Dogs (MBQ-907)

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to open hot dogs one at a time, so the rest stay sealed and fresh," said an inventor, from Roland, Ark., "so I invented the H D SINGLES PACKAGING. My design eliminates the need to open the entire package of hot dogs. They also stay fresh and store longer."

The invention provides an improved packaging design for hot dogs. In doing so, it helps keep hot dogs fresh. It also eliminates the need to place the opened package inside a plastic bag for storage in a refrigerator. As a result, it increases convenience and efficiency. The invention features a neat and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for household consumers and hot dog lovers of all ages.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-MBQ-907, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp