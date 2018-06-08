InventHelp Inventor Develops Motorcycle-Style Beach Cruiser (VIG-330)

He created a prototype for the patent pending BB CRUISERS to combine the looks of a beach cruiser and motorcycle together. The bicycle allows for a comfortable, enjoyable ride. It is low to the ground, making it easier to ride for everyone. The bike includes an easily accessible cup holder. Furthermore, the invention features an eye-catching design that attracts the attention of onlookers.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-VIG-330, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

