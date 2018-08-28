InventHelp Inventor Develops MY MASCARA (CCT-4207)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple and easy way to know how much mascara is left in a tube," said an inventor, from Beavercreek, Ohio, "so I invented MY MASCARA."

MY MASCARA provides a more effective way to determine the amount of mascara within a tube. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional mascara packaging. As a result, it could help to prevent waste and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who use mascara. Additionally, MY MASCARA is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the guesswork associated with traditional tubes of mascara."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4207, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

