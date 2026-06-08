InventHelp Inventor Develops New Balloon Garland (CNH-6069)

PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stunning and beautiful balloon garland that is easy to set up and display," said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., "so I invented the INFLATABLE BALLOON GARLAND. My design offers an attractive backdrop for taking photographs, and it could enhance the décor of any celebration."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to create an ornate balloon garland. In doing so, it offers a focal point and festive environment for a multitude of celebrations. It also saves time and effort, and it can be used for weddings, birthdays, graduations, showers, baptisms, baby reveals, etc. The invention features an attractive and eye-catching design that is easy to use and display so it is ideal for consumers, professional decorators, and party planners.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-CNH-6069, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp