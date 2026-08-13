InventHelp Inventor Develops New Door Brace System (MBQ-964)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new door brace system to increase safety and security in any residence," said an inventor, from Port Allen, La., "so I invented the DOORS ON DEFENCE BY DRE. My design not only would deter home invasions, but it would also provide homeowners with added peace of mind."

The patent-granted invention provides an additional brace for use on a door. In doing so, it offers an added layer of protection to deter home invasions and break-in attempts. As a result, it increases safety and security. The invention features an adjustable, strong, and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners and individuals with safety concerns. Additionally, no assembly, screws, and reading directions is required…just set in place and rest. A prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-MBQ-964, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp