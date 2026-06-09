InventHelp Inventor Develops New Drone Catcher to Increase Safety (CHK-5053)

PITTSBURGH, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an advanced rocket system that could be launched to automatically bring down distant drones," said an inventor, from Fairmont, W.V., "so I invented the DRONE CATCHER. My design would overcome normally-elusive drones to protect military operations and save lives in battle."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy way to down distant drones in military combat. In doing so, it prevents military operations from being disrupted. It also helps prevent soldiers from being seriously injured or even killed in drone attacks. As a result, it increases safety. The invention features an advanced and automatic design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for the military, police, security, etc. Additionally, it can be used if event emergency crowd control is needed, for a street riot or prison riot, and even for animal control such as with geese on a golf course.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-CHK-5053, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp