InventHelp Inventor Develops New Holder for Freshly Rolled Cigarettes (TPL-335)

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a safe place to store my freshly rolled cigarettes," said an inventor, from Roseville, Minn., "so I invented THE CHUTE. My design prevents air from getting in and drying them out. It also helps protect them against water and other damage."

The invention provides a unique cigarette holder for smokers. In doing so, it helps keep cigarettes fresh and safe, and it prevents them from getting wet and broken. It also would keep them together in one place. The invention features a novel and convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for smokers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-TPL-335, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp