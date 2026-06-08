InventHelp Inventor Develops New Nasal Grooming Device (HOF-871)

PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new grooming tool that would allow you to remove unwanted nose hair with a simple twist," said an inventor, from Cypress, Texas, "so I invented the NASAL GROOMING DEVICE. My design would serve as a viable alternative to traditional methods of removing nose hair."

The invention provides a new grooming tool for the nasal cavity. In doing so, it offers an effective means of removing unwanted nose hair. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases comfort and safety. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals looking for an easier way to remove nose hair at home or while traveling. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-HOF-871, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp