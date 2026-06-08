InventHelp Inventor Develops New Nasal Grooming Device (HOF-871)

News provided by

InventHelp

Jun 08, 2026, 14:15 ET

PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new grooming tool that would allow you to remove unwanted nose hair with a simple twist," said an inventor, from Cypress, Texas, "so I invented the NASAL GROOMING DEVICE. My design would serve as a viable alternative to traditional methods of removing nose hair." 

The invention provides a new grooming tool for the nasal cavity. In doing so, it offers an effective means of removing unwanted nose hair. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases comfort and safety. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals looking for an easier way to remove nose hair at home or while traveling. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-HOF-871, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Hard Hat (HOF-866)

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Hard Hat (HOF-866)

"I thought there could be a better way to keep a worker cool or warm when wearing a hard hat," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented...
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Water Meter Key (HOF-865)

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Water Meter Key (HOF-865)

"As a master-licensed plumber, I thought there could be a better design for a water meter key," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Cosmetics and Personal Care

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics