InventHelp Inventor Develops New Scrub Brush to Retain Cleaning Fluid (LJD-586)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new cleaning brush that enables you to retain a cleaning solution for as long as needed when washing or scrubbing various surfaces or items," said an inventor, from Freeport, N.Y., "so I invented the SCRUBBER BUDDY. My design would allow the cleaning solution to be dispensed precisely where needed for maximum efficiency."

The invention provides a new scrub brush designed to retain cleaning fluid. In doing so, it prevents the user from losing much of the cleaning solution when transitioning a brush to the surface to be scrubbed. As a result, it allows for more effective cleaning. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, vehicle owners, and do-it-yourselfers working on various projects where scrubbing may be involved.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-LJD-586, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp