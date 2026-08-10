InventHelp Inventor Develops New Toilet Seat Disinfectant Device (BKC-961)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to ensure a public toilet seat is clean before use," said an inventor, from Brockton, Mass., "so I invented the TOILET SEAT DISINFECTANT. My design helps reduce the spread of germs when using a public toilet."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to disinfect a public toilet before use. In doing so, it increases public health, safety, and sanitation. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an all-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, females, commercial restrooms, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-BKC-961, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp