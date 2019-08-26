InventHelp Inventor Develops New Trivia-style Game (FED-2076)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an entertaining new trivia game to play at parties and get-togethers," said an inventor, from Puyallup, Wash., "so I invented BOWLS, a new twist on trivia and charades."

The patent pending invention provides a fun and challenging trivia game to enjoy with family and friends. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional games. As a result, it could enhance entertainment and it could spark friendly competition and social interaction. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals ages 12 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a creative and fun option for game night where the players control the content, and the room is filled with laughter."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2076, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

