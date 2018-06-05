InventHelp Inventor Develops Novelty Football Themed Outdoor Grill (NWO-177)

An inventor from Plaquemine, La., has invented HELMET OF FIRE, a newly designed grill for barbecuing enthusiasts and sports fans. "I was inspired to invent something that combine an individual's love for sports and eating," said the inventor. "This invention would allow everyone to have fun while eating." HELMET OF FIRE provides users with a convenient way to cook outdoors and features a novel design that would appeal to football fans. It conveniently allows individuals to cook a variety of foods on a deck or patio, as well as while tailgating or camping.

This invention allows individuals to express their enthusiasm for the game of football in a fun manner while grilling. Additionally, it is durable for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NWO-177, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

