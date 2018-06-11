InventHelp Inventor Develops OPP-CAN (CCT-4122)

The OPP-CAN provides an easier way to remove a filled trash liner from a trash can. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional trash cans. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to eliminate struggles and frustrations. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, the OPP-CAN is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to prevent bags from sticking and ripping."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4122, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

