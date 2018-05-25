InventHelp Inventor Develops Patented Locking Attachment for Pot/Pan Lid (FLA-3028)

He created a prototype for the patented NEGABU to ensure that the lid on a pot or pan remains in place. The unit prevents the lid from slipping or sliding around. This stops spills and messes. It also keeps the cook from touching a hot lid or being burned by steam. The invention protects the cook against burns to the hands. Additionally, the accessory promotes kitchen safety.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3028, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-patented-locking-attachment-for-potpan-lid-fla-3028-300651575.html

SOURCE InventHelp

