InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable & Retractable Privacy Fence (CLM-859)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a revolutionary fencing system that would bring you the freedom to live where you love while having the privacy you desire," said an inventor, from Washington, Iowa, "so I invented the UNFENCED. Whether you're renting a place with a backyard, own your backyard, or just looking to improve the appearance of your backyard, my design offers the ability to afford such a piece of mind. UNFENCED could revolutionize the fencing industry one yard at a time."

The UNFENCED invention provides a retractable privacy fencing option for homes, renters, and businesses. In doing so, it increases privacy while enhancing style. Additionally, UNFENCED is lightweight, durable, weather resistant, mildew resistant, and printable. It can be used with an existing fence, it would be easy to put up and take down, and it can be easily moved if needed. Furthermore, the UNFENCED invention is producible in design variations including a standard economy package.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-CLM-859, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp