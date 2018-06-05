InventHelp Inventor Develops Post-Party Clean-Up Accessory (NJD-1608)

She developed the patent-pending TOP SACK to provide a more efficient way to clean up after a party or other gathering. The design makes it easier to dispose of cups, plates, napkins and other trash. It saves time and effort during cleanup, and eliminates hassles and frustrations. Additionally, the invention offers added peace of mind.

