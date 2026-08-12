InventHelp Inventor Develops Retractable Adjustable Car Cover (HAD-719)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an outdoor car cover that would be retractable, removable, and adjustable to protect your vehicle against the elements," said an inventor, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., "so I invented the RETRACTABLE ADJUSTABLE CAR COVER. My design can be used in small and large spaces, and it can easily fold for storage in your trunk."

The invention provides a protective cover for a parked vehicle. In doing so, it ensures the vehicle is protected against the elements. As a result, it helps keep the vehicle clean and free from damage. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a retractable and adjustable design that is easy to use, store, and transport so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-HAD-719, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp